Valrico resident Iris Margarita Rojas has declared her candidacy as an independent write-in candidate for the 2024 United States presidential election. Rojas, a longtime Valrico resident, is well known in the community as a successful small business owner of Iris Tax & Financial Services LLC, a tax and financial planning organization and an advocate for women in business. She officially announced her campaign in July and traveled to Tallahassee to formally confirm her application.

Rojas, 53, a first-generation American with Dominican roots, emphasized that her decision to run stems from her deep dissatisfaction with the current state of American politics.

“We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history, where the voices of ordinary citizens are being drowned out by partisan bickering and special interest groups,” Rojas stated. “I’m running to give a voice to those who feel left behind, to those who believe that the government should work for all its people, not just the privileged few.”

Her platform focuses on two key issues: no more income tax on our labor and eliminating business and personal debt.

“I want to encourage people to start a conversation and to make a difference,” said Rojas, who can be seen campaigning as Wonder Woman. “She saves the world, and if I can make a difference, I can also change the world for good.”

Although Rojas faces an uphill battle as a write-in candidate, she remains undeterred.

“I know the odds are against me, but this campaign is about more than just winning an election. It’s about sparking a conversation and pushing for real change,” she said.

Rojas has already begun organizing a grassroots campaign, with supporters canvassing neighborhoods across Florida, Maine and Nebraska and spreading her message online.

Rojas spends her personal time with her husband, Michael, and their six beautiful children and four grandchildren.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, Rojas’ entry into the race adds an unexpected twist, reflecting the growing desire among many Americans for new voices and alternatives in the nation’s highest office.

Rojas encourages people of all ages to sign up to join her campaign in Florida, Maine and Nebraska this November. To get involved, visit https://irisrojas.com/.