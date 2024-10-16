The much-beloved FishHawk Turkey Trot returns for a 16th year in the wake of two major hurricanes over the course of 13 days this fall.

That there is much to be thankful for, as well as many needs to address, is not far from the minds of many who have given life to this holiday tradition from one season to the next, with more than 2,500 participants showing up for last year’s race alone.

Count among them Leda Eaton, who, as a mother helping her children earn community service hours, worked with her son and daughter to establish the turkey trot, which in its first two years helped raise money for local food banks.

Wanting a greater say in how that money would be spent, Eaton said it was necessary to be the organization to receive the funds. “Once you give the money away, you don’t control how it’s spent,” she said.

That realization 14 years ago led to the formation of Seeds of Hope, the mission of which is “to nourish hope among people in need by providing food through the actions and help provided by our local students.”

According to Eaton, Seeds of Hope today gives out 350 boxes of food each week at its Bloomingdale Avenue location, where four adult supervisors witness the work of 25 students from area schools who take leadership and distribution roles for community service hours. Another 170 backpacks per week are filled with food for students who qualify for free and reduced-price lunches so they and their families have enough food to eat for the weekend. That program is run in coordination with counselors at local schools, who identify the students in need.

Food distribution takes place Thursdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 710 E. Bloomingdale Ave.

Meanwhile, registration is underway for the 16th annual FishHawk Turkey Trot, scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, November 28. Multiple race options are for 5K timed and 10K timed (8 a.m.), 5K untimed (8:15 a.m.), 1-mile fun run (9:15 a.m.) and the 250-yard mini run for kids and kids at heart (9:15 a.m.). Early-bird registration costs range from $25 to $45; after Nov. 24, costs range from $30 to $50. Each registration has a sign-up fee, which ranges from $2.50-$3.70.

Race day registration kicks off at 6:30 a.m. at the FishHawk Publix parking lot, located at 5462 FishHawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia, with participants urged to arrive an hour before their scheduled races.

Early packet pickup is scheduled for Wednesday, November 17, from 12 Noon-7 p.m. at The Palmetto Club, located at 17004 Dorman Rd. in Lithia.

Registration includes a turkey-themed race shirt, custom race bib and medal.

Aside from the races, vendors will be on hand at the turkey trot, with activities for kids, as well as turkey trot mascots ready to pose for holiday photos.

As important as the community connections and family traditions spawned from the turkey trot is the opportunity to support a food bank that gives students a bird’s-eye view of the struggles of others who fall on hard times. In the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, that need has shown a noticeable uptick, Eaton said.

Overall, “when you see it firsthand, you realize there’s so much need out there, it’s like scratching the surface,” Eaton said. “Our kids get to see the needs of humanity outside this microcosm that is FishHawk. The aim is that as they go through life, they don’t ignore that need and realize they can be a part of helping someone in the future.”

To register for the FishHawk Turkey Trot, visit https://runsignup.com/race/events/fl/lithia/2022fishhawkturkeytrot.

For more on nourishing hope through community service, visit Seeds of Hope at https://sohopefl.org/.