Operation BBQ Relief (OBR), the much-loved nonprofit founded by Kansas City pitmasters, is back in Florida to provide hot barbecue meals to those affected by Hurricane Milton. This is OBR’s seventh deployment to Florida in the past decade, where it has served over 2,000,000 meals.

OBR’s most recent response to Hurricane Helene was briefly interrupted by Milton, but the organization has returned, setting up a new cooking site in St. Petersburg to distribute meals across impacted areas, partnering with local food trucks and organizations like the American Red Cross for wider reach.

While mobilizing in Florida, OBR continues to serve in North Carolina and Tennessee, still supporting communities affected by Helene. OBR has provided more than 900,000 meals since Helen’s landfall. And as of October 20, OBR has provided a total of 1,018,369 meals and 24,622 volunteer hours for Helene and Milton relief. This reflects OBR’s capacity to deliver relief across multiple states, demonstrating their commitment to bringing comfort and normalcy wherever it’s needed.

“Our goal is to provide more than just a meal — we bring comfort and hope to those impacted by disaster,” said Stan Hays, CEO and co-founder. “We are honored to return to Florida and continue our mission in North Carolina and Tennessee as well.”

Some of OBR’s largest efforts in Florida include:

Hurricane Helene (2024) — 234,541 meals in 12 days.

Hurricane Idalia (2023) — 306,812 meals in 29 days in Live Oak.

Hurricane Ian (2022) — 865,603 meals in 40 days in Port Charlotte.

Hurricane Michael (2018) — 808,220 meals in 30 days in Tallahassee and Panama City.

About Operation BBQ Relief: From Humble Beginnings to a National Force

Operation BBQ Relief (OBR), a much-loved nonprofit founded by big-hearted Kansas City pitmasters, is dedicated to feeding communities after disasters and enriching heroes’ lives every day. Since responding to the devastating 2011 Joplin, Missouri, tornado, OBR has provided more than 12,000,000 meals across 42 states and the Bahamas.