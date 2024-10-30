The final counts are in, and it’s the charities that benefit as Dawn Myers and David Segui celebrated their campaigns for honorary mayor of East Hillsborough County.

At a celebration and check distribution event in October, checks totaling just under $100,000 cemented the deal for the race sponsored by the Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce (VFCC), which is won by the candidate who ‘campaigns’ to raise the most money in one month’s time for their selected nonprofits.

Myers, owner of Myers Law, P.A., ran her race for the Emergency Care Help Organization (ECHO) and for High 5 Inc., formerly known as the Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center. Segui, owner of iSmash Tampa, ran his race for the Impact Program, Hope for Her and Small But Mighty Heroes.

Calling Myers and Segui up to the stage at J.F. Kicks Restaurant & Patio Bar in Valrico for the final tally announcements, chamber representative Danielle Stevens set the stage for the much-anticipated fundraising reveal, just days after Hurricane Milton, the second of two major hurricanes 11 days apart, made its mark in Hillsborough County.

“What our community’s gone through over the past week is unbelievable, and what a perfect time for all of this money that has been raised between these two to go to these charities that need our help more than ever,” said Stevens, owner of Vine Vegan, who in 2023 won VFCC’s first-ever East Hillsborough County Honorary Mayor’s Race. “What you guys did,” Stevens added as Myers and Segui took to the stage, “is nothing short of amazing.”

To a standing ovation, it was revealed that Myers sealed the race with her check for charities totaling $62,020.73.

“Congratulations, Dawn,” Segui said, holding his check for $37,622.97, which he said was raised basically with two events, as he thanked his campaign committee for their efforts. “I’d like to thank everyone who supported us,” Segui added. “Not just me, us. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

Myers in her comments agreed that the race was bigger than just the two candidates.

“Life is better when we’re all on the same team,” she said. “I hope that through this, this $100,000 is going to help our community in the way that it needs, and it needs so much more than just this.”

In reference to the one-two punch of major hurricanes, “every employee that you come in contact with, whether it’s for a big corporation or a small business, they need that paycheck, they need your money,” Myers said. “They need your smile right now. Moving forward, let’s get this community, East Hillsborough County, back together because that is how strong we are.”

The Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce works year-round to raise funds for a Charity of Choice, which this year is Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter and Sanctuary. The chamber hosts a great teacher luncheon, donates school supplies and collects donations for the chamber’s high school senior scholarship program, for students entering a trade school.

For more on weekly and monthly networking meetings and events, visit the chamber at www.valricofishhawk.org. Call: 813-324-7902. Email: info@valricofishhawk.org. The chamber’s Eastern Hillsborough County location is 15 minutes east of the I-75 and I-4 corridor, at 3115 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.