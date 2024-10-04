What is a CT Heart Score?

If you are at risk for heart disease, this screening test can help detect the amount of calcium deposits, or plaque, in coronary arteries. It is an important tool to diagnose atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.

Who is a suitable candidate for the test?

According to the American Heart Association, patients with risk factors such as family history of heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, overweight, diabetes, being a smoker or living an inactive or stressful lifestyle should consider getting the test. Women ages 55 and older and men ages 45 and older may consider getting the test for heart disease as well.

What is involved in getting a CT Heart Score?

The CT scan uses special X-ray equipment to produce pictures of the coronary arteries to determine evidence of plaque buildup. The test is painless and takes 10-15 minutes to complete and is offered as an outpatient. Risks are low because the scan is noninvasive, does not use contrast dyes and involves a very low dose of radiation exposure, similar to a typical mammogram.

What are the next steps if a higher level of calcium is found?

Your doctor may recommend the following:

Medication.

Changes to your diet and exercise routine.

New weight-loss goals.

More tests.

The ER at Sun City Center is offering a CT Heart Score Fall Special for $75*. About this special:

Learn your heart disease risk.

Appointments are available Monday through Friday.

Call 941-745-7391, option 1.

*Credit card/debit card/cash payment only.

