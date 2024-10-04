Hillsborough County Public Schools offers a wide array of magnet programs designed to provide students with unique, specialized learning experiences that align with their interests and career goals.

From elementary to high school, magnet programs are available at every level. Whether your child is passionate about the arts, STEM, medical sciences or international studies, there’s a magnet option that can help them explore their interests in depth while receiving a high-quality education.

One of the greatest benefits of these programs is the freedom of choice they provide to families. Magnet programs are open to students across the district, allowing families to select the school that best meets their child’s needs and interests, regardless of their residential zone.

We are proud to say that 27 of our magnet schools have earned the honor of calling themselves National Magnet Award Winners for the 2023-24 school year. In fact, Hillsborough County Public Schools finished second in the state of Florida in total awards earned.

The next application window for the 2024-25 school year is quickly approaching. Families can submit their applications between Tuesday, October 29, and Wednesday, December 18. It’s essential to act during this period, as spots in many popular magnet programs are limited. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to give your child a dynamic educational experience that could shape their future!

To explore all the magnet options available, we invite you to attend our upcoming High School Magnet Showcase on October 29 from 4-7 p.m. at MOSI and our Elementary and Middle Magnet Mingle on Monday, November 4, from 3-7 p.m. at ZooTampa Saunders Pavilion. You can also visit www.hillsboroughschools.org/magnet.