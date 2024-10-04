Jill Dewhurst, a celebrated Lithia author in the realm of inspirational Christian fiction, has once again captivated her audience with the release of her latest novel, Heidi’s Faith. This new book is the fourth installment in the beloved Rugged Cross Ranch series, which transports readers to the mid-1800s Oklahoma Territory.

Dewhurst’s novels are known for their portrayal of pioneer life, where the simplicity of the times often highlights the profound struggles faced by the characters. Through her storytelling, Dewhurst intricately weaves God’s promises into the narrative. Her books serve as a reminder of God’s unwavering love, even amidst life’s most challenging moments.

The Rugged Cross Ranch series is Dewhurst’s first series. Heidi’s Faith, released on September 17, is the fourth novel in the series. The first three novels are Julie’s Joy, Emily’s Hope and Laura’s Redemption. Two additional books are in the works to round out the series.

Dewhurst is no stranger to God’s special timing. From the active life of an Army brat to the serene pastures of rural Florida, Dewhurst has lived a life full of diverse experiences that have shaped her into the person she is today. Born in Kansas, she spent her early years moving between various Army posts until her father retired in Pensacola when she was 8 years old.

In 1994, she graduated summa cum laude from Pensacola Christian College with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. Three years later, she married her husband, who was then in his second year of medical school at the University of South Florida.

Today, the family resides on a 10-acre property in Lithia, affectionately named Rugged Cross Ranch, in honor of her book series. Their land is home to cattle, chickens and an English cream golden retriever, providing a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. The quiet, open spaces of their ranch offer the perfect backdrop for her inspirational Christian fiction writing.

“When life’s challenges come, some reach for a nonfiction book about finding joy, rediscovering hope or increasing faith,” said Dewhurst. “Others, like me, gravitate toward a fictional story with relatable characters facing similar challenges.”

Her stories, deeply rooted in her own experiences, continue to inspire readers of all ages. Dewhurst is a three-time novelist with multiple five-star reviews on Goodreads and Amazon. Her dedication to her craft and her faith has earned her a loyal following. Her novels not only entertain but also inspire, offering a message of hope and resilience.

“When that story can encourage and inspire readers to find joy, hope and faith within God’s promises of His unconditional love, I have succeeded as an author,” said Dewhurst. “Jesus Himself knew the power of a story, for He often used parables — everyday stories filled with spiritual truth.”

Dewhurst will be attending a book signing event at the St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, October 26. The event will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Her books can be purchased from her online store at https://jilldewhurst.square.site/. For more information, visit www.jilldewhurst.com.