Horticulture therapy has been documented since the 1700s, noting improvements in physical and mental health. In the 1800s, prison staff trained inmates to garden due to a lack of available food sources. During WWI and WWII, 40 percent of the produce in the United States was grown by war gardens.

Gardening is exercise, and it includes productive activities — both mental and physical. Nearly every part of society can participate in gardening, including vegetables, flowers, landscaping and more. There are programs conducted in nursing homes, senior centers, schools, community gardens, hospitals, homeless shelters, penitentiaries and UF/IFAS Extension offices throughout our state. Several restaurants have herb and vegetable rooftop gardens to grow their own produce.

According to Centers for Disease Control, exercise can improve your overall health and decrease the risk of high blood pressure, osteoporosis, depression, obesity and more. Are you an adult involved in 2.5 hours of moderate to intensive activities each week? Are your children performing moderate to intensive activities for 60 minutes per day? Moderate to intensive activities are not as challenging as you may think. Consider gardening, walking, biking, dancing and cleaning your house (please, no!).

UF/IFAS Extension offices are involved in community and school gardens. In our West Central Florida area, there are approximately 70 community gardens. To find one in your area, go to https://coalitionofcommunitygardens.weebly.com/join-a-garden.html.

Community gardens provide many benefits. They create a sense of community, provide education and teach skills that can be utilized in different opportunities. These gardens can help deter crime and illegal neighborhood activities. Community gardens are a great way to convert unproductive land into productive gardens.

School gardens provide excellent opportunities to teach youth about plants, seed identification, water requirements, teamwork and attracting pollinators. Knowing how and when to plant, water, prune and harvest is important for success.

Have you experienced botanical gardens where you live? In our area, there are many: Fairchild, Harry P. Leu, Marie Selby, University of South Florida, many UF IFAS Extension offices and the Bette S. Walker Discovery Garden at our office in Seffner. What a fun experience for adults and youth. Gardens are always an educational opportunity.

Gardening can relieve stress, anger and physical pain. It works well to improve concentration, memory and coping skills. Digging in the dirt can increase your self-confidence and give some a reason to get out of bed in the morning. It’s still the No. 1 favorite exercise. We hope you will go outside and get your hands dirty. Gloves are not necessarily required!

