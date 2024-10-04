The Valrico Village Players will present Sandy Toes & Salty Kisses, beginning on Friday, October 11, at 8 p.m. Additional shows will be presented on Friday, October 18 and 25, and Saturday, October 12, 19 and 26, at 8 p.m. There will also be two matinees on Sunday, October 13 and 20, at 3 p.m. All shows will be held at the James McCabe Theater, located at 506 N. 5th St. in Valrico.

Tickets for Sandy Toes & Salty Kisses are $23 for general admission and $20 for students, seniors and military personnel. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://thevillageplayersvalrico.com/ or calling the box office at 813-480-3147.

Sandy Toes & Salty Kisses was written by Florida resident Susan Parker. The Valrico Village Players has presented another of Parker’s shows before, Sex Please, We’re Sixty.

Sandy Toes & Salty Kisses is directed by Sheilia Stacy-Taylor, a veteran of the Valrico Village Players. Stacy-Taylor said, “I have been with the Valrico Village Players for over 10 years. Currently, I am a member of the board as a fundraiser. As everyone does, I began as a volunteer, greeting patrons and assisting in productions as I could.”

Stacy-Taylor added, “This is the second show I have directed for Valrico Village Players. Two years ago, I directed another comedy written by Susan Parker titled Sex Please, We’re Sixty. I like Susan Parker plays because they are good, clean humor, with a hint of naughty. Sandy Toes & Salty Kisses is a family-friendly play with lots of laughs.”

Stacy-Taylor said, “Susan Parker, a Florida resident, has written more than a dozen comedies for stage. She is sharp, witty and her writing style appeals to every audience member. I think we can all identify with the characters Susan brings to life in her plays. We at the Village Players were honored when Susan was present for one of our performances of Sex Please, We’re Sixty. When I learned that I would be directing this Susan Parker play, I reached out to Ms. Parker to tell her how excited I was to be directing another one of her plays. I asked if she would send my cast and crew a congratulatory note or letter. You can imagine how surprised I was when she responded to my inquiry by telling me she would be in the audience for the October 20 performance. In my book, that is class.”

For more information, please visit https://thevillageplayersvalrico.com/.