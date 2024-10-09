Canine Cabana has been a part of the Riverview community for more than 16 years. It has been the go-to for the best care of the community’s beloved fur children.

“We are passionate about what we do and care deeply for the health and well-being of all dogs,” said Canine Cabana co-owner Kendall Duncan. “This is not a business; this is our lifestyle, and dogs are our life. While at Canine Cabana, you can rest easy knowing your dog is getting plenty of care, attention and exercise while you are at work or away from home. We are proud to be part of our clients and their dogs’ lives and strive to contribute to the long-term wellness of their best friends. Canine Cabana keeps tails wagging and owners smiling.”

Canine Cabana’s co-owners, Duncan and Angie Pickren, met at Busch Gardens as zookeepers. After having the privilege of working with giraffes, lions, rhinos, hippos, dolphins and great apes, they now have more than 30 years of animal care expertise.

“We chose to go back to the animal that started the passion, dogs,” Duncan said. “After years of designing and developing, we opened Canine Cabana in 2008. We are thrilled to provide the highest quality care for every guest at every visit.”

Canine Cabana recently started to offer its clients private on-site training and in-home training for their dogs.

“With our new private on-site training sessions, you and your dog will work closely with one of our experienced trainers at our training facility,” Duncan said. “From mastering basic commands, like sit, stay and leash manners, to managing reactivity, our trainers provide personalized attention to help you teach foundational skills and address specific goals, ensuring you have a well-mannered pup.”

The in-home training is for those seeking a more home-centric approach.

“Our private in-home training program brings the expertise of our trainers right to our clients’ doorstep,” Duncan said. “By training in your dog’s familiar environment, we can address behavior concerns that may arise in and around your home. Whether it’s excessive barking, separation anxiety or leash reactivity, our team of trainers partners with you to implement techniques that foster lasting behavioral changes.”

Duncan and Pickren enjoy being a part of the Riverview community.

“We are a family-owned and operated, local business,” Duncan said. “We are not part of a franchise. We love getting to know our clients and their dogs, and we provide the best care to every dog and the family that entrusts us with them.”

If you would like to learn more about Canine Cabana and the services it offers, you can visit its website at https://caninecabana.biz/ or call 813-672-9663. Canine Cabana is located at 9708 Carr Rd. in Riverview.