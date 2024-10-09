Area residents will have the opportunity to tour the largest selection of new 2025 RVs as well as a wide variety of quality used RVs at the upcoming Tampa Bay Fall RV Show, hosted by the Florida Recreational Vehicle Trade Association (FRVTA) – Region 3, at the Florida State Fairgrounds from Thursday, November 7, through Sunday, November 10.

The event will be the largest regional show in Tampa and will showcase motorized RVs, fifth wheels and travel trailers in all shapes and sizes at every price point. Visitors can expect to find all the major RV dealers displaying their inventory on-site, including Lazydays RV, Blue Compass RV, Gerzeny’s RV World, General RV and others.

“RVing remains one of the most affordable ways for people and families to travel and make lifelong memories,” according to Recreational Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA) President and CEO Craig Kirby.

Both those new to RVing and seasoned veterans will find this to be an event not to be missed. In addition to a plethora of RVs, there will be a tent with supplier booths. Campground information, hard-to-find parts, accessories and more will all be available, all under one roof.

“RV manufacturers and suppliers continue to build RVs and components with new technology and features to appeal to today’s RV buyers,” Kirby added, noting that RV shipments are up year-over-year.

Admission to the Tampa Bay Fall RV Show is $5 for adults; children under 16 are admitted for free with an adult. A discount of $1 off on Thursday will be offered to seniors. First responders and active and retired military will receive $1 off admission every day of the show (not valid with other discounts).

The event is open to the public Thursday, November 7, through Saturday, November 9, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and on Sunday, November 10, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Show entry will be granted only through the U.S. 301 entrance of the Florida State Fairgrounds, located at 4800 U.S. 301 in Tampa.

For more information, contact the FRVTA at 813-741-0488 or visit www.frvta.org.