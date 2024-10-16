The transformative power of education meets the ingenuity of business as CEOs in Schools returns for its sixth year, offering Tampa Bay-area executives a rare, immersive experience inside public schools. On Friday, November 1, over 150 business leaders will spend the day alongside school principals, teachers and students, sharing their knowledge while gaining firsthand insights into the critical work of shaping future leaders.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between Hillsborough Education Foundation (HEF), Vistra Communications (Vistra) and Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS). The program goes beyond a simple volunteer day — it is designed to spark lasting partnerships that drive innovation in education and create pathways for students to thrive academically and personally. By placing CEOs directly in the classroom, this unique experience helps bridge the gap between the corporate sector and the education system.

“CEOs in Schools exemplifies the power of collaboration between business and education,” said Anna Corman, president and CEO of Hillsborough Education Foundation. “When CEOs and educators come together, they share valuable insights, forge lasting partnerships and create new opportunities for student success. This program is about more than just a one-day experience — it’s about fostering relationships that will continue to benefit our schools, students and community. We are excited to witness the collective impact of this year’s participants as they help shape the future of education in Hillsborough County.”

Founded by Brian Butler, president and CEO of Vistra, in 2019, CEOs in Schools has grown from a grassroots initiative into a dynamic, community-wide movement. Executives from a diverse range of industries are stepping up to share their skills while learning about the challenges and opportunities within the public school system. This mutual exchange fosters impactful relationships that continue long after the one-day event, driving progress in both education and business.

As Superintendent Van Ayres and HCPS continue to navigate the complexities of modern education, the support of the business community remains invaluable.

“I look forward to this initiative every year, as it is truly a testament to our shared commitment to nurturing young minds and preparing them for life. We’re excited to welcome these CEOs and executives back to our schools and witness the positive influence they bring,” said Ayres.

Learn more about CEOs In Schools by visiting www.ceosinschools.com.