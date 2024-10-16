The 2024 Harvest Queen Scholarship Pageant was held on September 21 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds. The 2024 Senior Harvest Queen is Asia Hodge. The senior first maid is Savannah Inman. The 2024 Junior Queen is Autumn Brazil. The first maid is Cherith Milligan.

The pageant was held at 1 p.m. To be eligible contestants, must reside in Hillsborough County and be 13-15 years of age. After competing in the casual wear and evening gown competition, the 2024 Junior Court was crowned. The junior first maid is Cherith Milligan, and 2024 Junior Harvest Queen is Autumn Brazil.

Hodge, a 17-year-old senior at Strawberry Crest High School, took home a $2,000 scholarship, which she plans to use at the University of Florida to pursue a psychology degree. Brazil took home a $1,000 scholarship. She has plans to attend the University of Floria and pursue a degree in nursing.

These outstanding young women will represent the Hillsborough County Fair as ambassadors throughout the year. This year’s theme is Barn in the USA. The fair runs for 12 days, beginning on Thursday, October 31. As ambassadors, the women will be called upon to attend special events, engage with the community, greet and escort guests, speak at civic clubs, ride in parades, make public appearances and participate in media interviews.

Hodge said, “I am so excited to serve as your new Harvest Queen. I look forward to making friends, celebrating holidays with everyone and enjoying the fair.”

Hodge enjoyed talking to the judges especially about the Instagram platform she created called Overcome Become.

“I created it to inspire young girls who struggle with social anxiety. I have struggled with social anxiety, so when I heard my number called, I was like, ‘Yay! I did it! I really won,’” said Hodge.

This is Brazil’s second year participating in the pageant. Brazil said, “I knew I could not do anything but believe in myself and go out on the stage and be my true authentic self.” Brazil added, “Becoming Junior Harvest Queen was not just about winning a pageant to me. I love the Hillsborough County Fair. I enjoy participating in the livestock shows year after year. I really appreciate how the fair supports our youth in agriculture.”

For more information on the 2024 Hillsborough County Fair, please visit www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com.