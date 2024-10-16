Key Messages

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) crews are going door to door in affected Florida neighborhoods to help people apply for federal assistance.

DSA teams also help people check the status of an application, identify potential needs and make connections with organizations that can provide resources. DSA specialists carry federal photo identification and never ask for, or accept, money.

The fastest way for Floridians affected by the recent hurricanes to apply for assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or with the FEMA App.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) and FEMA have opened 10 Disaster Recovery Centers to serve disaster survivors with more on the way.

Disaster Recovery Centers

FDEM and FEMA are urgently reopening centers that were in place for Debby and Helene prior to Milton and these centers can serve people affected by all three hurricanes.

Disaster Recovery Centers are open in Citrus, Columbia, Gilchrist, Hillsborough, Madison, Manatee, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwanee and Taylor counties. Additional locations will continue opening in the coming days.

The former Manatee DRC opened for Hurricane Debby at the Lakewood Ranch Library moved to a new location at GT Bray Park in Bradenton to better serve survivors of all three storms.

To find center locations go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Survivors do not need to visit a center to apply for assistance. Survivors are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by downloading the FEMA App.

FEMA does not distribute cash at Disaster Recovery Centers.

Operation Blue Roof​​​​​​​

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District announced the start of the Operation Blue Roof Program for Florida Tuesday.

USACE is tasked by FEMA to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs. The program provides temporary blue covering with fiber-reinforced sheeting to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made.

Operation Blue Roof is a free service to homeowners in Brevard, Citrus, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia counties.

The initial sign-up period is set for 21 days and ends Nov. 5.

Florida Residents affected by Hurricane Milton can sign-up at www.blueroof.gov, by calling 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258) or by visiting a Right-of-Entry collection center throughout the affected areas.

How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

If you sustained damage or loss from Hurricanes Milton, Helene or Debby, FEMA may be able to help. You may be eligible for financial assistance for displacement, serious needs, temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses.

Quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Or use the FEMA App for mobile devices.

You can also call the FEMA helpline toll-free at 800-621-3362 .

. If you choose to apply by phone, please understand calls to FEMA’s helpline are experiencing delays because of the increased volume due to multiple recent disasters.

If you are approved for FEMA assistance, you may receive $750-$770 initially for immediate needs. After that award, you may be eligible for more financial assistance for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other disaster-caused expenses. Applicants should stay in touch with FEMA to ensure their application continues through the process for additional assistance.

Application deadlines: Hurricane Debby Nov. 12, 2024; Hurricane Helene Nov. 27, 2024; Hurricane Milton Dec. 11, 2024 .

. To date, FEMA has approved $226.6 million to help Floridians with losses from Helene, $41.4 million for Debby and $49.2 million for Milton.

to help Floridians with losses from Helene, for Debby and for Milton. If you applied for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Helene, Debby, Idalia, Ian or previous storms, you must apply separately for assistance after Hurricane Milton. Learn more here: Applying for FEMA assistance in multiple disasters.

after Hurricane Helene, Debby, Idalia, Ian or previous storms, you must apply separately for assistance after Hurricane Milton. Learn more here: Applying for FEMA assistance in multiple disasters. FEMA Rumor Control: Know what’s true and what isn’t. Hurricane Rumor Response | FEMA.gov.

Know what’s true and what isn’t. Hurricane Rumor Response | FEMA.gov. Be Alert to Fraud: FEMA personnel working in areas impacted by the hurricanes carry official photo identification. FEMA representatives never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections or help in filling out applications. Don’t believe anyone who promises a disaster grant in return for payment.

FEMA personnel working in areas impacted by the hurricanes carry official photo identification. FEMA representatives never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections or help in filling out applications. Don’t believe anyone who promises a disaster grant in return for payment. If you believe you are the victim of a scam, report it immediately to your local police or sheriff’s department or contact Florida’s Office of the Attorney General by calling 866-9-NO-SCAM (866-966-7226) or visit myfloridalegal.com. To file a fraud complaint, go online to Scam Report (myfloridalegal.com).

Follow the direction of local authorities as you clean up. Be aware of safety concerns and separate debris for collection as instructed by local officials. Before cleaning up, make sure to document any property damage with photos and receipts. Use generators only outdoors and at least 20 feet from windows, doors and attached garages. Make sure to keep the generator dry and protected from rain or flooding.

as you clean up. Be aware of safety concerns and separate debris for collection as instructed by local officials. Before cleaning up, make sure to document any property damage with photos and receipts. Use generators only outdoors and at least 20 feet from windows, doors and attached garages. Make sure to keep the generator dry and protected from rain or flooding. In addition to FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers, FDEM and local communities are establishing Multi-agency Resource Centers to assist residents with storm recovery. FEMA specialists are available at most centers.

to assist residents with storm recovery. FEMA specialists are available at most centers. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) offers low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofit organizations to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online at SBA.gov/disaster. Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955.

Additional Resources