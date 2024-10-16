Hillsborough County has hired additional debris contractors in an effort to help residents recover from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. County staff and the contracted debris haulers are working throughout the county to collect yard waste and tree debris in addition to construction and demolition debris. There will be multiple passes throughout the county to collect storm debris.

The contractors mobilized over 150 specialized debris trucks that are collecting storm debris seven days a week. These trucks are equipped with trailers that will double their collection capacity and allow more than 60,000 cubic yards or 4,600 dump trucks, to be collected each day. Crews will be collecting debris as quickly as possible to help residents recover.

Starting October 16, leaves and small twigs should be containerized or bagged for collection as part of regular weekly residential curbside yard waste collection. The storm debris contractors will only target loose yard waste and large piles of tree debris.

In addition to hiring outside contractors, the County has extended the hours at two sites where residents can now dispose of storm debris 24 hours a day. Residents can drop off storm debris at:

Hillsborough Heights Solid Waste Facility, 6209 County Rd. 579, Seffner, FL 33584 (temporary entrance on Taylor Road).

Hillsborough County’s Resource Recovery Facility, 350 N. Falkenburg Rd., Tampa, FL 33619, at any time of the day or night.

Both Hillsborough Heights and Resource Recovery Facility accept storm-related yard debris and construction and demolition debris, such as furniture, drywall, carpet, and fencing.

Other options for residents to dispose of storm debris include:

Both the Northwest and South County Solid Waste Facilities accept residential yard waste and wood disposal and a variety of household items, including furniture, couches, chairs, tables, mattresses, washers, dryers, tires, and microwaves. The centers also accept batteries, electronics, and paint.

Additionally, the Alderman’s Ford Solid Waste Facility, 9402 County Rd. 39, Plant City, FL 33567, and the Wimauma Solid Waste Facility, 16180 W. Lake Dr., Wimauma, FL 33598, accept a variety of household items, including furniture, couches, chairs, tables, mattresses, washers, dryers, tires, and microwaves. These centers accept batteries, electronics, and paint. They do not accept yard waste and wood disposal.

Disposing debris of any kind in County parks is prohibited.

Beginning October 16, all solid waste sites will be for Hillsborough County residents only. Residents must present a photo ID showing the residential address of the property owner and a printed or digital copy of their current property tax bill. Commercial businesses will resume paying normal fees to utilize Solid Waste facilities.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go to HCFL.gov/HCFLAlert. For the latest emergency-related information visit HCFL.gov/StaySafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (833) HC STORM, or (833) 427-8676, the County’s storm information and helpline from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.