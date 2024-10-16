Hillsborough County and the Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) are expanding the Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARC) to assist individuals impacted by Hurricanes Milton, Helene, and Debby. The additional MARC is also expected to be staffed with personnel from federal, state, regional partners, and nonprofit agencies to ensure residents have access to all available resources following the storm events.

The MARC, located at the Florida Strawberry Festival TECO Expo Hall, 2301 W. Oak Ave., Plant City, FL 33563, will be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., seven days a week until further notice.

The MARC is open to individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofits seeking assistance or needing help in completing applications after being impacted by Hurricanes Milton, Helene, or Debby.

Additionally, Hillsborough County has created a webpage with local, state, and national resources available to residents as they recover from the storms. Residents can find these resources at HCFL.gov/StormRecovery.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go to HCFL.gov/HCFLAlert. For the latest emergency-related information visit HCFL.gov/StaySafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (833) HC STORM, or (833) 427-8676, the County’s storm information and helpline from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.