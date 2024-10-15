The Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management, Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the City of Tampa will open a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) for individuals, families, and businesses impacted by Hurricanes Milton, Helene, and Debby in Tampa at the David Barksdale Senior Center.

The DRC is set to open at the Barksdale Center, located at 1801 N. Lincoln Ave., Tampa, FL 33607, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 1 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and then daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The Disaster Recovery Center is open to individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofits seeking assistance or needing help in completing applications after being impacted by Hurricanes Milton, Helene, and Debby. FEMA representatives will be in attendance to assist.

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov. From this page you can review the application process, apply for Individual Assistance, and check the status of your application.

For application help, call the FEMA Helpline, (800) 621-3362, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. For technical support or site errors, call the Internet Help Desk, (800) 745-0243, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Residents can find resources and information at HCFL.gov/StormRecovery.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go to HCFL.gov/HCFLAlert. For the latest emergency-related information visit HCFL.gov/StaySafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (833) HC STORM, or (833) 427-8676, the County’s storm information and helpline from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.