Hillsborough County offices and facilities will reopen for regular operations on Oct. 15, after being closed for staff to focus on the emergency response to Hurricane Milton.

While a significant number of County facilities experienced power outages and some remain without power, the following County facilities will reopen on Oct. 15:

All Community Resource Centers are opening (Plant City Service Center, South Shore Community Resource Center, University Area Community Resource Center, West Tampa Neighborhood Service Center). All downtown offices.

Brandon Service Operation Center (BSOC).

New Tampa Performing Arts Center.

The following Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Libraries will be open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and have limited services, including checkout, internet, personal device charging and cool water fountains. There will not be any programs, passport services, meeting room reservations, or borrow by mail services.

Bloomingdale Regional Library.

C. Blythe Andrews Public Library.

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library.

Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library.

New Tampa Regional Library.

North Tampa Public Library.

University Community Library.

Riverview Public Library.

The following Parks & Recreation locations will reopen on Oct. 15, although portions of each site will remain closed due to impacts from the storm:

Apollo Beach Park and Community Center – Camp/After-school.

Brandon Recreation Center.

Carrollwood Village Park.

Egypt Lake Community Center – Camp/After-school.

Emmanuel P. Johnson Community Center – Camp/After-school.

Gardenville – Camp/After-school.

Jackson Springs – Camp/After-school.

Kenly Park and Community Center – Camp/After-school.

Keystone Park and Community Center – Camp/After-school.

Lesley “Les” Miller Jr. Park – Camp/After-school.

Mango – Camp/After-school.

Northdale – Camp/After-school.

Providence Skate Park.

Roy Haynes – Camp/After-school.

Ruskin – Camp/After-school.

SouthShore Sportsplex.

Skyway Sports Complex.

Thonotosassa – Camp/After-school.

Westchase Community Center and Gymnasium – Camp/After-school.

The following Hillsborough County Aging Facilities will reopen tomorrow:

Bloomingdale Adult Day Care Center.

Gardenville Senior Dining & Activity Center.

Lee Davis Community Resource Center.

Lutz Senior Center.

Phyllis Busansky Adult Day Care Center.

Plant City Adult Day Care Center.

Progress Village Senior Center.

Wimauma Senior Center and Adult Day Care Center.

Several staff are still assigned to support emergency recovery efforts. Departments will work to find a balance between normal operations and deploying recovery resources.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go to HCFL.gov/HCFLAlert. For the latest emergency-related information, visit HCFL.gov/StaySafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (833) HC STORM, or (833) 427-8676, the County’s storm information and helpline from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.