Classroom Furniture Giveaway For Educators

Educators now have the opportunity to bring their dream classroom to life, through furniture makers KI’s annual National Classroom Furniture Giveaway and Design competition. This year, four winners will each be awarded $40,000 worth of KI furniture of their choosing to turn their design into reality. Three winners will receive a makeover of their classroom, lab or makerspace, and one will receive a school library or media center makeover.

More details can be found at www.ki.com/classroom-furniture-giveaway/. The deadline for submissions is Friday, October 25.

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Luncheon

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) has been serving the community since 1959. During 2024-25, it will continue to help the local elementary schools with needed clothing, gift cards and holiday presents, while also addressing other community needs. Meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month from September through May. Its next monthly meeting will take place on November 13 at the Ruskin Moose Lodge #183, located at 1212 E. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin. Investigative reporter Shannon Behnken will be the speaker.

To learn more about the ABWC, visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com or contact the second vice president of membership, Liz Pedersen, at 813-777-8215 or kenlizpedersen@msn.com.

Redeemer Lutheran Church Arts & Crafts Fair

Redeemer Lutheran Church, located at 701 Valley Forge Blvd. in Sun City Center, will hold its annual Arts & Crafts Fair on Saturday, November 2, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. With over 40 vendors present, it is a great opportunity to find unique gifts for the holidays. Items available include fine art paintings, jewelry, hand sewn and crocheted, leatherwork, glassware, ceramics, wooden products and much more.

Billy ‘Elvis’ Lindsey Is Performing In Sun City Center

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC), located at 1971 Haverford Ave. Sun City Center, welcomes Billy ‘Elvis’ Lindsey back to the campus for a 7 p.m. concert on Friday, October 11, to benefit the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Lindsey has been performing Elvis Presley tribute concerts for years and is the winner of numerous awards for his act. He is a past winner of the Elvis Extravaganza contest at the Florida State Fair. If you love great music or are a fan of Presley and his music, you will not want to miss this event.

Another act performing at SCCUMC in October is the group Sunday Drive, who will be performing their Breaking Boundaries Tour at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 25. The group provides a veteran entertainment and worship experience with a fresh and unique style that uplifts and encourages while taking the audience’s minds off everyday life struggles.

Tickets for all events are available online at www.sccumc.com and from the SCCUMC office and the Pages of Life Bookstore.

Piecemakers Quilt Guild Of Brandon Yard Sale

Are you looking for quilting, sewing or craft supplies? Come to the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon’s yard sale, where members will be selling their excess supplies and stash. You will find a wide variety of items including fabric, thread, quilt patterns, rulers, cutting boards, machines and notions. There will also be completed crafted items for sale, including quilts and other crafted items.

The yard sale will be held on Saturday, October 26, inside the social hall, located between the buildings at New Hope Church at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. To find out more about the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon, visit its website at https://brandonquiltguild.com/.

Free Shred Event

Bring your old tax returns, bank statements, bills, credit card applications and any other financial or identifiable documents to the free yearly shred event at Focus Wealth Strategies. A professional service will be on-site to help you safely dispose of your documents. Focus Wealth Strategies will also be collecting unwanted electronics, including computers, laptops, keyboards, printers, etc., as well as nonperishable food items, to benefit Hope for Her.

The shred event will take place on Saturday, October 26, from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. Focus Wealth Management is located at 3419 Brook Crossing Dr. in Brandon.