The Center 4Life Learning, offered through the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, has announced its fall session of learning. The 2024 fall session began on the week of October 7.

The Center 4Life Learning serves the entire community. As such, the 2024 fall session is open to all adults in the community. All classes offered are taught by highly qualified instructors.

Sue Holter, manager of Center 4Life Learning, said, “We are a nonaccredited adult educational school open to the community. Through a grant by the Community Foundation Tampa Bay, we provide scholarships to deserving low-income adults. We also have fun and interesting day trips. For example, the Singing Christmas Tree, StarLite Luncheon Cruises, theater presentations and local museum tours. This past year, we enjoyed a Tampa Bay Rays/New York Yankees baseball game. Typically, we sponsor two trips each month.”

Holter added, “The one thing we are most proud of is that our students have developed close relationships with one another and with their instructors. As a result, they keep coming back for more.”

This fall, the Center 4Life Learning will offer several new classes, including iPhone/iPad for Seniors, Beginning Modern Dot Art, Crafty Sew and Paint and Film History from the years 1929-61 (featuring movies of the 1940s and 1950s).

Holter said, “This past summer, Professor Rob Silverman presented “Fun With The Fifties Rock N’ Roll.” The three-week class featured YouTube videos of the greats, including Elvis Presley, Bobby Darin, Chuck Berry and more. The reaction from the class was, ‘We want more.’”

This fall, the Center 4Life Learning will feature five new instructors. Holter added, “We have three conversational Spanish instructors. They teach the classes separately (Beginners Conversational Spanish, Beginners Conversational Spanish – Level II and Intermediate Conversational Spanish). They each keep their fellow Spanish teachers informed of their students’ progress. It is a huge effort for the students and the instructor to be successful. We are experiencing a great demand for Spanish instruction. Thus, we are always looking for additional Spanish instructors.”

Last year, the Center 4Life Learning served 750 students.

For more information or to register for the Center 4Life Learning, please visit www.sccumc.com/4lifelearning.