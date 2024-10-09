The Tampa Bay Lightning announced recently the launch of the ‘Patch with a Purpose’ program, featuring the National Hockey League’s first-ever purpose-driven jersey patch with a $1 million club donation. In a commitment to extend the organization’s impact beyond the ice and into the Tampa Bay community, the program will feature the Lightning pledging more than $1 million to support local nonprofit organizations in the initial five years of the program.

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA and AdventHealth will be founding partners of the Patch with a Purpose program and integral to the Bay Area community giving initiatives.

The Patch with a Purpose program serves as a reflection of the Lightning’s core values as a community-focused organization. It leverages the Lightning brand’s power and reach to support local nonprofit organizations and their community-based programs. All dollars from the Patch with a Purpose program will stay within the Tampa Bay area, helping to expand programming focused on critical community needs.

“We are excited to introduce the Patch with a Purpose program and welcome our founding partners, Tampa YMCA and AdventHealth, to the front of Lightning jerseys this season and beyond,” said Vinik Sports Group and Lightning CEO Steve Griggs.

Beginning with the 2024-25 season, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA and AdventHealth will make their debuts as the inaugural partners represented on Lightning sweaters with multiyear agreements, featuring the brand-new jersey patch concept set to be worn for every game during the preseason, regular season and Stanley Cup playoffs.

For each home game during the 2024-25 campaign, the Bolts will don a Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA jersey patch, located on the right chest of the team’s primary blue sweater and the black third jersey. The team’s white away jerseys will feature an AdventHealth jersey patch, also located on the right chest of each player.

As a part of the Patch with a Purpose program, the Lightning will make initial six figure donations this season to support community impact areas centered on our youth and education.

While the $1M financial commitment of Patch with a Purpose will be fully funded by the Lightning organization, the program invites everyone to unite behind this shared commitment to fostering positive change across Tampa Bay. Together, we can make a difference. Bolts Nation can support the cause through multiple avenues, including direct donations, volunteer opportunities and more.

Through the Patch with a Purpose program, the Lightning will help create a lasting, positive impact in the Tampa Bay community while addressing a multitude of key issues and needs across the region. For more information about Patch with a Purpose, please visit https://patchwithapurpose.com/.