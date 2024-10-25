In the wake of Hurricane Milton, which swept through Florida, area residents have come together to restore our community and support one another in the aftermath of the storm. With winds reaching up to 100 mph and heavy rainfall leaving widespread debris, residents are rolling up their sleeves and pitching in to help their neighbors.

Community volunteers gathered throughout area communities and parks in one of the areas hardest hit by the hurricane. Armed with trash bags, rakes and chainsaws, the volunteers, ranging from families to local businesses, tackled fallen trees, scattered debris and the remnants of damaged structures.

“It’s heartwarming to see everyone come together like this,” said local resident and organizer Dave Marshall. “We may have lost some things, but we’ll rebuild stronger than ever as a community.”

The cleanup effort is being led by residents and volunteers who mobilized local resources and coordinated efforts.

Local businesses have also stepped up, with nearby restaurants donating food for volunteers and hardware stores offering discounts on supplies needed for home repairs. The Lithia Food Bank has seen an increase in demand due to dislocation from the storm, prompting local residents to organize additional food drives to replenish its stock.

“In times like this, we really see the spirit of Lithia shining through,” said food bank director Laura Sanchez. “Neighbors are here for neighbors, and we’re determined to make sure everyone has what they need.”

While many residents are grateful for the outreach and help, recovery efforts will require significant time and dedication. The county has declared a state of emergency, allowing local leaders to access federal resources to aid in rebuilding infrastructure, particularly for those whose homes were severely damaged. FEMA representatives have begun assessing the situation to determine support for individuals and families affected by the storm.

As the sun sets on another day of cleanup, the volunteers feel an undeniable sense of hope and solidarity. The spirit of our community is proving that even in the face of adversity, we stand united, ready to rebuild.