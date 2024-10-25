If residents had a privately owned road or bridge damaged or destroyed by the recent hurricanes, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) or the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) may provide financial assistance for replacement or repairs.

To qualify for FEMA funds, the resident must be the owner, and the home must serve as their primary residence. A FEMA inspection is needed to determine if repairs are necessary for a vehicle to access the property. In addition, residents must meet the following conditions:

Repairs are necessary to provide drivable access to the primary residence.

Resident is responsible, or shares responsibility with other homeowners, for maintaining the privately owned access route.

The privately owned access route is the only access to the primary residence.

Repair or replacement is necessary for the safety of the home’s occupants, allowing access for emergency vehicles or equipment.

When multiple households share a privately owned access route, assistance is shared among applicants, requiring additional coordination and documentation between FEMA and each applicant.

To apply for FEMA disaster assistance, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App, or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. To watch an accessible video on how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance.

The SBA, FEMA’s federal partner in disaster recovery, may also be able to help. Homeowners who share private access roads and bridges with other homeowners may be eligible for SBA disaster loans. To learn more or apply, visit SBA.gov/Disaster, call 800-659-2955 (dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services), or email DisasterCustomerService@SBA.gov. For assistance with SBA disaster loan applications, Hillsborough County residents can visit the Business Recovery Center located at the Entrepreneur Collaborative Center, 2101 E. Palm Ave., Tampa, FL 33605. For more information, visit HCFL.gov/StormRecovery.

Agricultural property is not eligible for SBA loans, but a private access road to the farmer’s residence, the residence itself, and personal contents may be eligible under disaster home loan criteria. For more information, residents may contact their Farm Service Agencies (USDA Service Center Locator).

