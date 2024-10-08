By Craig Latimer

Elections are a complex challenge that require organization, experience, a strong and dependable team, a clear understanding of the law and an ability to plan for and adapt to the unexpected. I consider it a great honor, and a serious responsibility, to serve as the chief elections official in the community that has always been my home.

I started working in the elections office in 2009, after retiring as a major from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. My law enforcement background has served me well as supervisor of elections. I am methodical, thorough, community-focused, and I follow the law.

I’m extremely proud of my accomplishments while serving as your Supervisor of Elections. I’ve run 40 successful elections that have all been verified by postelection audits and certified by independent canvassing boards. I have served in leadership roles related to the conduct of safe and secure elections on a local, state and national level. And after earning the Governor’s Sterling Award, I met the state’s rigorous expectations by serving as a role model for other government offices.

This year, I earned national awards for excellence in training poll workers and communicating with voters. These are both important areas. Well-trained poll workers provide better customer service for those who vote in person. And effective communication with voters is critical in this age of mis- and disinformation.

I spend a lot of my time these days working to make sure our community has the facts about how our elections are run. And I’ll continue to do that. Many of my colleagues have been worn down by the challenging atmosphere we find ourselves in, but it has only strengthened my resolve. It is absolutely critical that we have the right people in these positions to ensure that our elections continue to be run with integrity. In Hillsborough County, I am that person, and I would appreciate your vote.