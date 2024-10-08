Suzy Lopez, Hillsborough’s state attorney, is running for reelection. Lopez has been the state attorney for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, which encompasses all of Hillsborough County, including the cities of Tampa, Temple Terrace and Plant City, since August 2022.

She is the first state attorney in over 20 years to litigate in a courtroom.

Lopez believes that building and maintaining a strong relationship with local law enforcement helps create a safer community.

“Our relationships with both our community partners and law enforcement is stronger than ever. That is something I am really proud of. Our relationships within our community are really the backbone of our agency. We couldn’t do any of this without our law enforcement partners,” Lopez said.

The state attorney’s office not only maintains a positive relationship with law enforcement, but also law enforcement stands with Lopez. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister endorses Lopez for reelection. In addition, she is endorsed by the Florida Police Benevolent Association, Tampa Police Benevolent Association and Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police Association.

A Tampa native, Lopez attended H.B. Plant High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College and her law degree from Suffolk University. She is an active member of her community, serving in many local organizations such as the Executive Council of Safe & Sound Hillsborough and The Junior League of Tampa. She is a member of Leadership Tampa class of 2020 and a lifelong member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Lopez is passionate about getting justice for victims and their families and giving them a voice. Her career has been built on serving the people of Hillsborough County. After law school, she worked as an attorney at the Second District Court of Appeal.

“I am a career prosecutor. I have spent the better part of my career advocating for victims and advocating on behalf of the people of Hillsborough County in this courthouse. I am the only person in the race who has done so,” Lopez said.

Lopez believes it is a prosecutor’s job to enforce the laws and hold people accountable when they cause harm to the community by committing a crime. She is dedicated to serving the community.

For more information, please visit www.votesuzylopez.com.