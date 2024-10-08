This year, as voters head to the polls or send their ballots via U.S. Mail, they will be asked to approve or reject six Florida constitutional amendments. To be approved, a Florida constitutional amendment must receive 60 percent of the vote. Here is what you need to know about the amendments.

Amendment 1: Partisan Election of Members of District School Boards

This would amend the state constitution to require school district board members to be elected in a partisan election instead of the nonpartisan elections we have now. In other words, this means that parties could nominate their own candidates for election and require that the candidate list their political affiliation on the ballot.

Amendment 2: Right Fish and Hunt

This amendment simply seeks to “preserve forever fishing and hunting” as a public right. You should note that there are no current bans on fishing or hunting. The amendment is preemptive. In other words, it seeks to limit what lawmakers could do in the future to limit fishing and hunting. The amendment does not limit the authority granted to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Committee under Section 9 of Article IV of the state constitution.

Amendment 3: Adult Personal Use of Marijuana

This amendment would make it legal for adults 21 years and older to have up to three (3) ounces of marijuana and up to five (5) grams of cannabis concentrate. Voting ‘yes’ would allow adults to possess, purchase and use marijuana without the need of medical marijuana card.

Amendment 4: Amendment To Limit Government Interference with Abortion

Frankly, this may be the most consequential amendment that has been put before Florida voters in a long time. Simply put, a vote for ‘yes’ on Amendment 4 would enshrine a woman’s right to have an abortion before viability of the fetus (23-24 weeks) or when the patient’s health is at risk. The decision would then be between the patient and her health care provider and not the Florida Legislature. Today, there is a six-week ban on abortion with virtually no exceptions. Voting ‘yes’ on this amendment does not change the legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor can have an abortion.

Amendment 5: Annual Adjustments to the Value of Certain Homestead Exemptions

In Florida, homestead exemption gives homeowners two $25,000 exemptions for a total of $50,000 off the taxable value of a home. This amendment would create an inflation adjustment for the second $25,000. It would not affect the taxes that pay for schools. The measure would index assessments based on the percent change in the consumer price index. If the amendment fails, taxes will continue to rise as property values rise with inflation.

Amendment 6: Repeal of Public Campaign Financing Requirement

Public campaign financing gives some candidates running for statewide positions, such as governor and other state cabinet positions, a subsidy through the use of public money, provided they stick to certain restrictions on how much is spent. Voting ‘yes’ on this would repeal the provision that provides public funding to certain candidates running for statewide positions.

There will also be two local referendums to consider.

No. 1 Hillsborough County Referendum: Renewal of Community Investment Half-cent Sales Tax Through December 31, 2041

This referendum asks voters whether to renew the half-percent sales tax or allow it to expire in late 2026. The Community Investment Tax funds capital improvement projects and equipment in Hillsborough County and the cities of Plant City, Tampa and Temple Terrace.

This includes construction, renovation, replacement and expansion of existing facilities, as well as large equipment like police and fire vehicles. Hillsborough County schools would only receive five (5) percent of the proceeds.

The Community Investment Tax, if renewed by an affirmative vote, would be renewed for 15 years, or until December 31, 2041.

No. 2 Hillsborough County Referendum: The School Board of Hillsborough County Milage Election for Public School Students

This referendum asks voters to approve a property tax of $1 for every $1,000 in taxable property value. The property tax increase would ensure competitive salaries to retain and recruit high-quality teachers and staff.

The tax would be in effect for four (4) years from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2029.