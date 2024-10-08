This is going to be an exciting year for elections. Voting is a right, but with every right comes responsibilities. In order to vote, you must be informed.

There are important dates and times to keep in mind. Early voting will take place from Monday, October 21, to Sunday, November 3, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. You can vote in person or drop off your vote-by-mail ballot at any of the early voting locations during this time.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Thursday, October 24, at 5 p.m. Election Day is Tuesday, November 5, and polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

If you need information on the candidates, you can find local candidates — including clerk of circuit court, sheriff, property appraiser, tax collector, supervisor of elections, county commission, school board, county court judge, soil and water conservation districts, community development districts and special taxing districts — by visiting www.votehillsborough.gov.

For candidates for president, U.S. senator, U.S. Representative, state attorney, public defender, state senator, state representative, Supreme Court justice, district court of appeal and circuit judge, you can visit https://dos.fl.gov/elections/.

In Florida, you have several ways to vote. Latimer said, “I encourage voters to plan their vote. You have three convenient options that include vote-by-mail, early voting and election day. So, there really is no excuse to miss an election. You will find information about where, when and how you can vote at www.votehillsborough.gov. Starting about a month before each election, you can also look up your sample ballot to see who you can vote for.”

VOTE-BY-MAIL

Vote-by-mail is the most convenient method. You do not need an excuse to select this method. However, the Florida State Legislature has changed some of the rules surrounding vote-by-mail.

Latimer explained, “Because of new state law, vote-by-mail requests expire after every general election. As such, you will only get vote-by-mail ballots for the 2024 elections if you have submitted a new request. The quickest way to make your request is to go online to www.votehillsborough.gov or call 813-744-5900. You will need to give us your Florida driver license or the last four digits of your Social Security number for verification.”

Using this method allows you to take your time making decisions about who to vote for. However, your vote-by-mail ballot must be received by the Hillsborough County supervisor of elections by 7 p.m. on election day.

EARLY VOTING

Early voting is just like voting on election day. You must bring one or two forms of identification with your photo and signature. Examples of acceptable forms of ID include a Florida driver’s license issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, U.S. passport, military ID, student ID, public assistance ID and more.

During early voting, you can go to a number of designated sites.

ELECTION DAY VOTING

Polling places or precincts are noted on your voter registration card. They are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Election day is November 5.

Whichever method you choose, remember that your vote counts.