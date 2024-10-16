New Car-ride Service 55 Rides

55 Rides is a new car-ride service that has recently opened in the area. It provides reliable and friendly transportation services in Brandon, Lithia, Riverview and the surrounding areas, including airports and cruise ports. Sit back, relax and travel in style with 55 Rides.

To make a reservation, call 813-545-6058 or visit its Facebook page at ‘55 Rides.’

iSmash Tampa Celebrates One-year Anniversary With A Ribbon-cutting

Do you need to blow off some steam? iSmash Tampa, with its rage rooms, black-light splatter paint rooms and ax throwing, is the perfect place to go.

The rage rooms offer a mess-free, totally safe space where you can truly let loose without any consequences. Designed to provide an unforgettable experience, the rage rooms let you smash your way through stress with sessions ranging from 20-50 minutes. Or maybe unleashing your creativity is more your thing? Splatter painting is a liberating experience for all ages and creates a unique work of art that you get to take home. Lastly, unleash your inner lumberjack with ax-throwing sessions. Hosted in a vibrant, high-energy venue and guided by expert instructors, you’ll channel your inner champion as you aim for the bull’s-eye.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of its Brandon location at 863 E. Bloomingdale Ave., iSmash celebrated with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce. Visit its website at https://ismashusa.com/locations/fl-tampa/ or call 813-80-SMASH (813-807-6274) for more information.

FastFrame Of Riverview Has A New Owner

FastFrame of Riverview has a new owner, and his name is Benjamin NeSmith.

FastFrame of Riverview is a family-owned and operated business that offers expert custom picture framing for artworks, photographs, memorabilia, treasured objects and canvas stretching. It goes through a quick and easy design process with each customer to ensure satisfaction with the final product and aims to elevate your artwork and photos with its quality.

FastFrame of Riverview is located at 6128 Winthrop Town Centre Ave. and can be reached by calling 813-436-0044. For more information, visit https://fastframe.com/riverview/.

Hillsborough Community College Hosts Open House Events

Hillsborough Community College (HCC) will host open house events at each of its five campuses during the month of October. Prospective students will have the opportunity to learn about HCC’s academic offerings, the admission process, advising, dual enrollment, disability and veteran services and financial aid options.

The open house events are free, available to the public and will be held from 5-7 p.m. Visit www.hccfl.edu/admissions for more information and to RSVP.

Premier Pro Wash & Seal

Locally owned by Jeremy and Tiffany Forrest, Premier Pro Wash & Seal provides pressure washing and soft washing services for house washing, driveway cleaning, paver cleaning, lanai or pool cage cleanings and vinyl fence cleanings, while specializing in paver sealing and restoration, in the Tampa Bay and Bradenton area. Visit its website at https://premierprowashandseal.com/ or call 813-335-2869 for additional information on the services provided and to get a quote. Mention Osprey2024 and receive a discount (cannot be combined with any other offer and expires 30 days after publication date).

Easterseals School For Limitless Learning Opens

The Easterseals School for Limitless Learning recently celebrated its opening day as it welcomed its inaugural class. Located at the Bloomingdale BayCare HealthHub in Valrico, this new private school aims to provide an inclusive and supportive environment for young children who are neurodiverse or have related disabilities.

Dr. Janine Stewart, the school’s director, said, “Our community of learners began their official first day of school on September 4, and we loved watching the children explore their new learning environment and connect with our teachers. Together, we are committed to embracing neurodiversity and creating a nurturing space where every child can thrive.”

For more information about the Easterseals School for limitless Learning, visit www.easterseals.com/florida/programs-and-services/children–families/school-for-limitless-learning.html, email limitlesslearning@fl.easterseals.com or call 813-236-5589.

The Florida Strawberry Festival Announces Theme For 2025

It’s always an exciting day for the Florida Strawberry Festival when it announces the theme which will unite the entire event and give guests a glimpse of what they can expect for the upcoming festival. The Florida Strawberry Festival has been busy setting a new stage for the 2025 performances, so its theme is ‘The Stage is Set.’ The annual festival will take place in Plant City from February 27 through March 9, 2025.

Find Unique Flower Planters At Planters Redefined

Benjamin Decker has a talent for recycling bath towels into unique planters. He mixes the towels with cement, shapes them and, once dried, paints them with nonfade paint to create works of art. The planters have drainage holes, so you can plant directly into them or place a potted plant instead. They come in a wide range of sizes and colors, which are mostly sold from his shop, Planters Redefined, located at 7010 Early Gold Lane in Riverview. Why not pick up a couple for unique Holiday gifts?

Call Decker at 845-594-8284 to arrange an appointment.