Laurel Lee was elected to serve Florida Congressional District 15 in November 2022 and is seeking reelection.

Her priorities have been centered around securing the border, rebuilding the economy, protecting national security and keeping communities safe. In addition to this, she has also prioritized constituent services.

“Part of serving is advocating and supporting policies that will improve the everyday lives of the people of Congressional District 15, reducing overspending in Washington, fighting inflation, putting money back in the pockets of hardworking Americans,” said Lee. “But it’s also about helping those in our community who need assistance with a federal agency.”

As of August 2024, Lee’s office had opened nearly 2,500 cases since assuming office, and they’ve accumulated over 120 mobile office hours across the district, where members of Lee’s office have met with constituents who need help with a federal agency or have questions or comments on federal issues.

Because of their work, Lee’s office has been able to save constituents nearly $10 million.

“I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish for the people of the district,” said Lee.

Throughout Lee’s career, as a prosecutor, a judge and now a congresswoman, she has focused on fighting human trafficking and child exploitation.

“As a former prosecutor and judge who investigated and prosecuted human trafficking cases, I know how devastating this crime can be to victims and their families,” said Lee. “This is a fight that I’ve continued in Congress, introducing the REPORT Act, which was signed into law; the National Human Trafficking Hotline Enhancement Act; and the Renewed Hope Act to protect our nation’s women and children and equip those on the front lines of this issue with the tools they need to deter and prosecute these heinous crimes.”

Lee resides in Tampa with her family. She was raised by a two-star general in the United States Air Force and a public school teacher and has family ties in Eastern Hillsborough County that go back more than 70 years.

