Classroom Furniture Giveaway For Educators

Educators now have the opportunity to bring their dream classroom to life, through furniture makers KI’s annual National Classroom Furniture Giveaway and Design competition. This year, four winners will each be awarded $40,000 worth of KI furniture of their choosing to turn their design into reality. Three winners will receive a makeover of their classroom, lab or makerspace, and one will receive a school library or media center makeover.

More details can be found at www.ki.com/classroom-furniture-giveaway/. The deadline for submissions is Friday, October 25.

Piecemakers Quilt Guild Of Brandon Yard Sale

Are you looking for quilting, sewing or craft supplies? Come to the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon’s yard sale, where members will be selling their excess supplies and stash. You will find a wide variety of items including fabric, thread, quilt patterns, rulers, cutting boards, machines and notions. There will also be completed crafted items for sale, including quilts and other crafted items.

The yard sale will be held on Saturday, October 26, inside the social hall, located between the buildings at New Hope Church at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. To find out more about the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon, visit its website at https://brandonquiltguild.com/.

Free Shred Event

Bring your old tax returns, bank statements, bills, credit card applications and any other financial or identifiable documents to the free yearly shred event at Focus Wealth Strategies. A professional service will be on-site to help you safely dispose of your documents. Focus Wealth Strategies will also be collecting unwanted electronics, including computers, laptops, keyboards, printers, etc., as well as nonperishable food items, to benefit Hope for Her.

The shred event will take place on Saturday, October 26, from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. Focus Wealth Management is located at 3419 Brook Crossing Dr. in Brandon.

Arts And Crafts Sale At Osprey Heights

The residents of Osprey Heights are having an arts and crafts sale on Saturday, November 9, from 9 a.m.-12 Noon in the Activity Room. Come and get a head start on your holiday shopping; items for sale will include watercolor paintings, diamond art projects, knitted and crocheted items and more. Osprey Heights is located at 2808 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.