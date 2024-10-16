The Kappa Delta Phi Charity Golf Tournament, presented by the Harper family, will take place on Thursday, November 21, at the Buckhorn Springs Golf & Country Club in Valrico. Proceeds raised from this golf tournament will go to A Kid’s Place. Registration begins at 10 a.m., and the shotgun goes off at 12 Noon.

The golf tournament includes contests, raffles, live and silent auctions, brunch and dinner. There will also be an Elite Sponsor Dinner on Saturday, November 16, at the golf and country club as well.

“The Kappa Kappa Chapter has served the Brandon area for almost 60 years and is dedicated to serving the community’s needs and interests with a strong emphasis on children,” said Shelley Orebaugh, co-chair of the golf tournament and vice president of the Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi National Affiliated Sorority. “Kappa Delta Phi raises money for local charities and volunteers many hours in the community. We are proud to join the Harper family in support of A Kid’s Place and all they do for foster children, serving four counties.”

The Harper family owns and operates the Buckhorn Springs Golf & County Club. Betty Harper has been a member of the Kappa Kappa Chapter for 51 years and is the co-chair for the golf tournament, along with Orebaugh.

“We wanted to sponsor the golf tournament for A Kid’s Place because we have the course and facility to do with and wanted to help them raise the necessary funds for their recreation addition,” Harper said. “A golf tournament is a great way to involve the golfing community for a good cause with this one being in our own backyard. For many years, golf outings have been a vehicle for raising money for various charities in the community.”

Both Orebaugh and Harper hope the golf tournament will be a huge success and raise the funds A Kid’s Place needs to continue doing the amazing work the local nonprofit does for children in need.

“Our hopes are to raise as much money as possible for A Kid’s Place,” Harper said.

If you would like to participate in the charity golf tournament for A Kid’s Place, you can contact Orebaugh at shelleyorebaugh@aol.com or call 813-486-3370. The Buckhorn Springs Golf & Country Club is located at 2721 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico.