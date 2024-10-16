Latch your windows! Bolt your door! Beware of The Witch in 204!

The Witch in 204 is the third main-stage production offered this year by the Pelican Players Community Theater of Sun City Center. You know your property value has plummeted when a witch moves in next door. This fun comedy takes place in a seaside senior condo community in Margate, New Jersey, where Sylvie, a bride-to-be, has her wedding put on hold due to the machinations of the witch in apartment 204, who wants the groom. Written by Barbara Pease Weber, this play “weaves a bewitching tale of ageless romance and the magic of true love through the lives of those who have lived (seniors), which is entertaining, hilarious and, refreshing!”, wrote STAGE Magazine.

“There’s a riotous scene of mistaken identity. But love prevails as Sylvie’s friends and bridesmaids collaborate to help the bride and groom get rid of the witch,” said director Mary Anne Moseley-Sapia. “The cast of actors will tickle your funny bones.”

In order of appearance, the role of Bella, a witch wicked to her core, is played by Carol MacAlister; Fannie, the maid of honor and hopeful bride herself, by Tari MacMillan; Thelma, another bridesmaid and a turkey vulture’s favorite driver, by Diane Keyes; Sylvie, the retired schoolteacher bride-to-be, by Sandra Foell-Goldman; Herman, Fannie’s true love and Mabel’s cousin, by Jimmy Sapia; Mabel, Sylvie’s friend and wedding officiant, by Carolann Olson; Evelyn, a wedding guest and unwitting victim of the witch, by Lucy Malacos; and Eugene, the ‘otherworldly’ groom, by Stephen Preuss. Shirley Walker is the co-director and Michele Whelan is the stage manager.

Audiences will have four opportunities to see the play, including Friday, November 22, at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, November 23, at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, November 24, at 1:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before curtain. Tickets are on sale at the Kings Point Box Office, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center, open from 9 a.m-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Evening performances are $16; $13 for matinees. Tickets will also be sold at the door for each show; the theater will accept only checks or cash at the door (exact amounts are appreciated).

All performances are at the Kings Point Veterans Theater in the North Clubhouse, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center.

Founded in 1981, the Pelican Players Community Theater, a 501(c)(3) organization run by volunteers, seeks to promote the dramatic arts by staging productions and educational activities. All profits go toward the Pelican Players Scholarship Fund, administered by Community Foundation Tampa Bay, and benefit local students pursuing the arts. For more information, visit www.pelicanplayersscc.org.