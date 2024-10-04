Explore what’s going on inside your body — and the fascinating things that ooze, drip and squish out of it — at ‘Grossology: The (Impolite) Science of the Human Body,’ presented by Florida Blue. Now at MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science & Industry, Grossology takes you through the good, the bad and the yucky of runny noses, body odor and much more using sophisticated animatronics and imaginative hands-on exhibits.

Sniff out different odors, play a life-size game of Operation and when you’re ready to check out the kidneys and bladder, ‘urine’ for a real treat. Thanks to support from presenting sponsor Florida Blue, Grossology: The (Impolite) Science of the Human Body is included with MOSI admission and will be on display for a limited time, with offerings where attendees can:

Encounter Nigel Nose-It-All, a 9-foot-tall animatronic character obsessed with allergies, sinuses and snot.

Climb a Human Skin Wall with warts, hairs, wounds and pimples that act as hand and footholds.

Pump Burp Man full of soda from a 3-foot-tall can, then help him get gassy relief with a booming belch.

Stink, squish, sneeze and slime your way through the most fascinating parts of the human body — while getting a real understanding of how it all works. Characters from the bestselling book Grossology show off the mushy, scaly and smelly stuff inside us while adding fascinating facts and science knowledge.

“This is science in disguise. If we teach students in their own words, they’ll understand better and actually learn something,” said Sylvia Branzei, the author of Grossology.

Branzei, a microbiologist and educator, collaborated on the design of the exhibition.

“This is stuff that not everybody is comfortable talking about, right? That’s the magic of MOSI. We take topics that you’re curious or unsure about and bring them to life in a fun way,” said MOSI CEO John Graydon Smith. “Here, it’s what’s going on inside your body. Next, it could be drones or A.I. Working with partners who are experts in their fields — like Florida Blue and health care — MOSI is ready to break down the barriers so everyone can explore and learn something new together.”

The GROSSOLOGY exhibition was created and produced by Advanced Animations LLC, and the exhibition is based on Penguin Young Readers Group’s GROSSOLOGY Series.

MOSI is Tampa Bay’s center of science and innovation, and it is located in Tampa at 4801 E. Fowler Ave. Visit https://mosi.org/ for more information.