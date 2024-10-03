It is officially fall, so that means it’s time for all the fun fall community events to start. The Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce’s Hillsborough Harvest Hoopla Trick-or-Treat Spectacular is a favorite of the Riverview community.

“Since 1988, the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce (CHCC), alongside local businesses, churches, organizations and volunteers, has hosted the much-anticipated Trick or Treat Street, a vibrant fall and Halloween celebration,” said the chamber’s branding and marketing director, Teri Perkins. “This cherished event attracted 3,000 to 5,000 attendees annually, offering children a safe environment for trick-or-treating, themed booths, costume contests and a variety of delicious food from local vendors.”

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber is thrilled to announce the return of this beloved community tradition in response to numerous requests. “This year, CHCC is partnering with Bayside Community Church to host the event at a new location, Spoto High School in Riverview,” Perkins said. “In addition to the multiple member booths for trick-or-treating, there will be bounce houses, a pumpkin patch, produce market and an entertainment stage where there will be live performers, as well as a kids’ costume contest.”

The Harvest Hoopla Trick-or-Treat Spectacular takes place on Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event is free to attend and will feature local businesses, vendors and food trucks.

“The vendors will set up booths along the Trick-or-Treat Trail to pass out candy and showcase their businesses,” Perkins said. “Their booths will be decorated, and many will be in costume to add to the spirit of Halloween for the event.”

CHCC is excited to bring back this fun family event and is thankful for the support of the Riverview community.

“The chamber is very excited and grateful for their partnership with Bayside Community Church, who was instrumental in helping us secure the location at Spoto High School and in the planning process,” Perkins said. “We are also grateful for the courtesy of Spoto High School for allowing us to hold this event on their school grounds.”

Perkins and her team are looking forward to this event and hope the community is too.

“We look forward to welcoming as many attendees as in past Trick or Treat Street events,” Perkins said. “The chamber aims to unite the community for a fun-filled day featuring seasonal treats, safe trick-or-treating and engaging activities for all ages. The event will showcase a wide range of attractions, highlight local businesses and foster a strong sense of community spirit.”

If you would like to learn more about CHCC’s Hillsborough Harvest Hoopla Trick-or-Treat Spectacular or become a vendor at the event, you can contact Perkins at 813-234-5944. Spoto High School is located at 8538 Eagle Palm Dr. in Riverview.