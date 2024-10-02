Every year on October 24, the world comes together to observe World Polio Day, a global event dedicated to raising awareness about polio and celebrating the achievements in the ongoing effort to eradicate it.

In 1988, Rotary International spearheaded the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) with the aim of completely wiping out the disease. UNICEF soon joined forces with Rotary, bringing its expertise in delivering vaccines to some of the most challenging regions. Together, these organizations have provided vaccinations to billions of children in over 120 countries, helping to reduce polio cases by more than 99 percent.

Polio, short for poliomyelitis, is a highly infectious viral disease that primarily affects children under the age of 5. It spreads through contaminated water and food and can lead to irreversible paralysis within hours of infection. In severe cases, it can even result in death due to breathing complications caused by paralyzed muscles.

Polio’s effects are devastating. In addition to paralysis, survivors often face lifelong physical disabilities, which severely limit their ability to work or go to school. Many also suffer from post-polio syndrome, which causes muscle weakness, pain and fatigue years after recovery.

One member of the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club, Gerry Gutenstein, witnessed polio’s devastating effects firsthand when his aunt, Elaine Strauss, contracted polio in 1945 at the age of 29, a wife and a mother of two children. After extensive medical care, it was evident she would have to face life in a wheelchair with only limited use of one arm and one hand.

“I watched her make the most out of her life while having the restrictions of this terrible illness. She wrote a book with the hope that it may help others who suddenly find themselves facing the prospect of physical limitations while trying to retain an active mind,” said Gutenstein. In My Heart I’m Still Dancing, by Strauss, was widely circulated at rehabilitation centers for polio patients.

World Polio Day is a time to celebrate the progress made but also to renew global commitment.

With continued support, we can ensure that polio is eradicated for good, leaving no child vulnerable to this preventable disease.

This year on Thursday, October 24, the Brandon ‘86 Rotary Club will host ‘Pints for Polio’ at Bootleggers Brewing Co. from 5:30-8 p.m. Area Rotary clubs and all those interested in eradicating polio are invited to attend. Bootleggers will donate a portion of the night’s proceeds to Rotary’s PolioPlus campaign.

To make an online donation or learn more, visit www.endpolionow.org or your local Rotary club. For more information on Pints for Polio, contact Chad Norgard of the Brandon ’86 Rotary Club at chad@norgardinsgrp.com.