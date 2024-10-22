Courtesy of Spectrum News Staff | Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County has created a debris collection map to help residents identify designated debris removal routes and nearby drop-off sites following hurricanes Milton and Helene.

What You Need To Know

Hillsborough County has created a debris collection map and opened a temporary debris drop-off site.

The map is a tool to help residents identify designated debris removal routes and nearby drop-off sites following hurricanes Milton and Helene, officials said.

County officials said residents can also use the debris collection with finding the status of collection efforts in their area.

For a full list of debris collection sites, visit the county’s trash and recycling website.

County officials said residents can also use the debris collection with finding the status of collection efforts in their area.

All collection efforts are estimated to be completed by Nov. 17.

The county has opened a new, temporary debris drop-off site as well.

Residents can discard debris at the Southeast County Landfill, open to the public from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice.

The site will accept yard waste, as well as construction and demolition debris. Residents must present a photo ID showing the residential address of the property owner and a printed or digital copy of their current property tax bill.

For a full list of debris collection sites, visit the county’s trash and recycling website.