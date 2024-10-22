Following recent office closures caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office is offering two special Saturday events to support the community: Special Saturday Hours and the Student Saturday Event. Both events will take place on Saturday, October 26. See below for details about the two events, happening at two different Tax Collector locations.

Special Saturday Hours:

To help residents catch up on essential services after the hurricane, the Brandon Tax Collector’s Office will be open to the public for walk-in services.

Date: Saturday, October 26.

Location: Brandon Tax Collector’s Office, 3030 North Falkenburg Road, Tampa, Florida 33619.

Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Available walk-in services will include:

Limited Driver License Services (renewals, replacements and address changes).

Motor Vehicle Registrations and Title Services.

Dealer Services.

Property Tax.

Business Tax.

Student Saturday Event:

High school and college students in Hillsborough County will have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive Student Saturday Event at the East Tampa location. This event allows students to complete their written or road skills tests and receive their driver licenses or learner’s permits.

Date: Saturday, October 26.

Location: East Tampa Tax Collector’s Office, 2814 E. Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33610.

Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (appointments required).

Services exclusively for students (by appointment) will include:

Road Tests.

Written Tests.

Driver License & Learner’s Permit Issuance.

For more information about these events or to schedule an appointment for the Student Saturday Event, the public is encouraged to visit hillstax.org.

Quote from Tax Collector Nancy Millan:

“These special Saturday events are an important way for us to provide vital services to the community, especially for those who may not be able to visit our offices during regular business hours. Our goal is to offer additional resources and ensure that residents impacted by the storm have the support they need during this challenging time,” said Nancy Millan, Hillsborough County Tax Collector.