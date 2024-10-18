Today, Hillsborough County Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez, joined by local leaders including Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan, Florida State Senator Jay Collins, and Hillsborough County Commission Chair Ken Hagan, announced vital property tax relief options for homeowners and businesses affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“Our goal is to provide accurate information and ensure no one misses out on potential tax relief,” said Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez. “The resources we’ve outlined today are designed to ease the burden on property owners as they recover from these devastating storms.”

Key property tax relief measures discussed at the conference include:

Homeowners with storm-damaged, uninhabitable properties can maintain their homestead exemption for up to five years, provided they intend to restore and reoccupy the home (F.S. 196.013). Save Our Homes & 10% Non-Homestead Cap: Homestead properties have a 3% cap on annual taxable value increases, while non-homestead and commercial properties are capped at 10%. Homeowners can repair or rebuild within these limits without losing their protection, provided the new square footage doesn’t exceed 10% of the original (F.S. 193.155 & F.S. 193.1554).

Commercial property owners can repair or rebuild damaged structures while maintaining the 10% annual cap on taxable value increases (F.S. 193.1555). 2024 Property Tax Refund: Homeowners with properties deemed uninhabitable for more than 30 days in 2024 may be eligible for a proportional tax refund. Applications are due by March 1, 2025, with forms available on the HCPA website. Proof of damage will be required, and refunds will be processed by the Tax Collector’s Office (F.S. 197.319).

Henriquez urged affected property owners to take immediate action by reporting damage through the HCPA’s Damage Assessment Form at https://dmz.hcpafl.org/storm/, emailing StormDamage@hcpafl.org, or calling the Property Damage Hotline at (813) 272-6332.

“We are committed to providing relief and ensuring that residents and businesses can recover as swiftly and smoothly as possible,” added Henriquez.

About the HCPA

The Hillsborough County Property Appraiser is an elected official charged with the duty and responsibility to appraise all property in the County. This includes real estate and tangible personal property (the equipment, machinery, and fixtures) of businesses. For more information, visit hcpafl.org.