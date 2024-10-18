During a press conference outlining collaborative efforts to assist homeowners and business owners affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene, Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan, alongside Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez, State Senator Jay Collins, and County Commission Chair Ken Hagan, announced critical measures to provide property tax relief for those impacted by the storms.

Tax Collector Nancy Millan is extending the 4% early payment discount period through December 31, 2024, to ensure that residents have more time to take advantage of the maximum savings. Property tax notices are typically mailed on November 1; however, this year’s notices will be mailed November 25, 2024. The delayed mailing allows the discount period to be extended under Florida law, providing additional relief to property owners still recovering from hurricane-related damages. Over 535,500 property tax notices will be sent to homeowners and business owners across Hillsborough County.

“In challenging times like these, it’s essential that we come together as a community and offer every opportunity for relief,” said Nancy Millan, Hillsborough County Tax Collector. “By delaying the mailing of tax notices and extending the discount period, we’re giving residents and businesses the time and support they need to rebuild their homes, businesses, and lives, while continuing to meet our obligation under Florida law to collect the tax revenue that supports vital services like schools and law enforcement.”

Key Facts About the 2024 Property Tax Notices:

Property tax notices, typically mailed on November 1, will now be mailed on November 25, 2024, for the 2024 property tax year.

Over 535,500 tax bills will be sent to property and business owners in Hillsborough County.

The 4% discount period has been extended until December 31, 2024, to provide additional relief for those impacted by the hurricanes.

Although 2024 property tax notices will not be mailed until November 25, 2024, the 2024 Real Estate and Tangible Personal Property Tax information will be available online starting October 28, 2024, at hillstax.org. Property owners can still make payment beginning November 1.

Property taxes are paid in arrears. The tax bills that will be mailed November 25, 2024, reflect an assessed property value as of January 1, 2024, and do not account for any property damage caused by Hurricanes Helene or Milton.

By law, 2024 property taxes are due by March 31, 2025, unless an extension is provided under the current Executive Order. Residents whose property taxes are paid through escrow should contact their mortgage companies for more information on the remittance of escrowed property tax payments.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by local leaders and government officials to provide meaningful support to residents facing financial hardship due to the storms. Together, they are working to ensure that the community has access to the resources and relief needed to rebuild.

For more information about property taxes, payment options, and available resources, please visit hillstax.org or contact the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office.