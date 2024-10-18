Back-to-back Hurricanes Leave Homeowners Even More Vulnerable To Property Fraud

Hurricanes Helene and Milton have forced many property owners in Hillsborough County out of their homes as they rebuild. With so many homes empty or under renovation after widespread flooding and wind damage, now is the time for homeowners to sign up for the Hillsborough County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s free Property Fraud Alert Program. Clerk Cindy Stuart spoke with ABC News’ Good Morning America about how the free alert led to the arrests of a couple charged with stealing local homes with the stroke of a pen.

You can watch the interview on Good Morning America’s website.

Visit the office of the clerk of court and comptroller’s Property Fraud Page to learn more and sign up for free Property Fraud Alerts.