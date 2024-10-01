In the wake of Hurricane Helene, the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office is committed to supporting residents of Hillsborough County and those across the state of Florida as they begin the recovery process. Our office is working diligently to assist Floridians affected by the storm to provide relief and ensure access to essential services.

Emergency Orders and Executive Actions

In accordance with the recent Executive Orders (24-208 and 24-209) issued by the State of Florida and Emergency Order 24-05, the Tax Collector’s Office will be waiving certain fees and deferring administrative actions for impacted citizens until October 7, 2024, for a wide range of services, including:

Duplicate or replacement vessel registrations and title certificates.

Vehicle license plates, validation stickers, vehicle registration, and title certificates.

Handicapped parking permits.

Replacement driver licenses and identification cards.

Additional fees for the late renewal of or application for these licenses, certificates, and documents, which may have been delayed because of Hurricane Helene.

Open to All Florida Residents

Tax Collector Nancy Millan reminds the public that Hillsborough County Tax Collector offices serve ALL Florida residents with driver license and motor vehicle services—not just those in Hillsborough County—who need assistance in getting back on their feet after Hurricane Helene. Whether replacing important documents, registering vehicles, or renewing licenses, our doors are open to help those who need it most. Our goal is to provide a smooth and supportive process to expedite recovery for those impacted by the storm.

Extended Deadline for Property Tax Installments

For Hillsborough County residents participating in the Property Tax Installment Plan, we are accepting September installment payments through October 7, 2024.

“We understand the hardship many are facing as they recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene,” said Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan. “Our mission is to empower our community by making essential services available and providing the support needed during this difficult time.”

Online Services Available

In addition to in-person assistance, many services are available online at hillstax.org, including e-title printing, vehicle registration renewals, driver license status checks, and property tax payments.

For further information, please visit hillstax.org or contact our office at (813) 635-5200.

