An amazing opportunity to see the Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall is coming to Sun City Center. The 360-foot replica is 80 percent the size of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washinton, D.C., and features tributes for every U.S.-involved conflict since WWI, as well as a special 9/11 memorial.

On Wednesday, October 30, organizers are hoping to have a parade to accompany the police escort of the wall as it travels from the Community Hall in Sun City Center to Freedom Plaza, where it will be displayed, fittingly, on Freedom Plaza Circle throughout the weekend. Volunteers will be responsible for assembling and disassembling the wall.

“Freedom Plaza is honored to host this important event,” said Connie Lesko of the Retired Officers’ Corporation at Freedom Plaza.

All of this is made possible by a partnership with American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT). Chapters Health System Valor Program manager Clifton Pease said that Freedom Plaza is the perfect fit for the traveling display, as it is an area with a rich history supporting veterans.

There will be an opening ceremony on Thursday, October 31, with a special program featuring guest speakers, the national anthem performed by Class Vee and a presentation of colors. Veteran Chaplain Tom Campbell will lead the invocation, closing the ceremony with a blessing of the Vietnam Memorial.

The public is invited to view the Vietnam Memorial Wall replica on October 31 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday, November 1, and Saturday, November 2, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday, November 3, from 9 a.m.-12 Noon.

On November 2, the Valor Tournament, a fun day of golf, food and prizes, will kick off with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. It will be a best-ball scramble format with closest-to-the-pin and putting contests. The entry fee is $50 per golfer and $200 per foursome, and proceeds will benefit the Chapters Heath Valor Program of LifePath Hospice and its free specialized support programs for veterans and first responders in the community. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

The Traveling Vietnam Tribute Wall will be located at 819 Freedom Plaza Circle in Sun City Center. Find out more at https://freedomplazafl.com/, www.chaptershealth.org and www.americanveteranstravelingtribute.com. Information is also available on their social media sites.

For additional information about the golf tournament, contact Pease at 813-956-9137.