Three powerlifters from BPHAT Fitness, a gym in Valrico, competed in the first annual Iron Built Games on September 14. The Iron Built Games is an event sanctioned by the USPA (United States Powerlifting Association). The first of its kind, this event had 988 competitors from 22 locations across the country competing simultaneously on the same day. Forty-eight of competitors were from Florida.

Dawn Bowman, Charles Cain Jr. and Abigail McGuin from BPHAT Fitness competed. They traveled to Legacy Barbell in Clearwater for the Florida location of the meet.

BPHAT Fitness owner and trainer Matt Brewer said his athletes trained harder than ever before and showed it in their performance during the competition. They all won gold in their respective categories, and they set squat, bench and deadlift state records.

“I just want to say how proud I am of all three of my athletes. It was the toughest competition that any of them had ever been in,” Brewer said.

Powerlifting is an individualized sport where competitors attempt to lift as much weight as possible for one repetition in the squat, bench press and deadlift. Competitors are placed into divisions based on weight class, age group and whether they had equipment (geared) or not (raw). BPHAT’s three lifters were full-power raw lifters.

Brewer said that one of the best parts of the Iron Built Games was witnessing the camaraderie of all the lifters in the sport. Despite the strong competition, lifters were genuinely happy for each other when they had successful lifts. In addition, they worked together for each other’s success.

A case in point is competitor and Gainesville resident Cecelia Buckley’s experience at the meet. The Iron Built Games were her first competition, and she was in the same flight as McGuin. Recognizing that she was new and without a trainer there to guide her, Brewer and his team invited her to join them for warm-ups and assisted her at the platform before she lifted. At the end of the day, they had a new friend and Buckley won gold in her category.

Brewer has been a trainer for 31 years. In addition to powerlifting training, his gym offers one-on-one personal training and small group strength and fitness classes.

“The gym is very much like the sport of powerlifting. It is for anybody. There is no demographic. There’s no age minimum or maximum for anyone. I will help them succeed, whether they want to compete or not,” Brewer said.

The next competition for BPHAT’s powerlifters is the Miami Throwdown in November. BPHAT Fitness Gym is located at 3638 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information, visit www.bphatfitness.com or call 813-967-2036.