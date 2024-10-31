River Hills Country Club unveiled new greens last month, adding to a lineup of projects set to support the boards commitment to continuous improvement of the club.

The remodeled greens were not a result of the hurricane but rather a planned project to enhance the overall course for our members and to attract new members.

River Hills Country Club has also resurfaced its pool and is in the process of adding four new pickleball courts to the amenities for members to enjoy at the Valrico clubhouse.

The greens, which had not been redone for 14 years, were causing agronomic issues, prompting the around $350,000 project. Now, the 18-hole course is refurbished and open to its members.

“The greens are absolutely pure right now and much healthier, right back in a state where they can grow and be healthy again,” Bryan McManis, River Hills Country Club’s PGA general manager, said.

McManis said the club has already seen an increase in membership after the greens were redone. Even before the project was finished in October, new members were coming to play on the temporary greens that we had in place through the project.

“We had very positive membership growth based on improvements that were taking place,” he said.

Just days after the club opened the newly remodeled greens, Hurricane Milton hit.

“So, we had three days of ecstasy and then a gut punch from the storm,” McManis said.

Thankfully, Milton left the club “pretty much unscathed,” he said. Milton caused some damage to the tennis courts, which are currently being resurfaced, as well as left significant tree debris.

And in a show of incredible support, the Sunday morning after the storm, we had in excess of 60 volunteers show up at the club, including staff, members and River Hills residents, to initiate cleanup efforts.

“That’s just the River Hills spirit,” McManis said. “It’s very much a community that works together and looks after one another.”

Even those that don’t play golf at the club came out to help, he said.

“That’s a testament to who those people are, and they really move the needle and make a difference,” he said.

River Hills Country Club has been a staple in the area for over 30 years. Members can enjoy the golf course, fitness center, tennis courts and a clubhouse with casual as well as upscale dining opportunities.

For more information on or to learn more about River Hills Country Club, visit www.riverhillscountryclub.com or call 813-655-5203.