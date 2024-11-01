@Operationbbqrelief

When disaster strikes, food is often one of the most immediate needs, especially for families and communities devastated by hurricanes or other natural calamities. Operation BBQ Relief (OBR), a nonprofit organization started by competitive barbecue chefs, steps up to meet that need, providing hot, comforting meals to people affected by natural disasters.

The story of OBR began in 2011 after a massive tornado hit Joplin, Missouri. Founders, including co-founder Will Cleaver, saw an opportunity to put their skills to work, showing up with equipment and a small team of volunteers. They initially planned to serve a few thousand meals but ended up distributing over 120,000 meals in just 12 days, Cleaver recalls. This experience laid the foundation for an organization that today operates on a national scale, with a network of volunteers and partners across the country.

From that first deployment, OBR has grown dramatically, having served 12 million meals in the years since. In a recent deployment in Florida, following Hurricane Melton, OBR hit the milestone of delivering 1 million meals to disaster survivors in just two weeks. With massive smokers that can cook up to 160 pork shoulders at once, OBR operates on a scale unimaginable to most, using commercial-grade equipment and an efficient, organized setup to serve up to 15,000 meals a day.

“To hand someone a hot barbecue meal and see the smile on their face—it’s incredibly rewarding,” Cleaver shared in a recent interview on the Osprey Observer TV podcast. “Our volunteers don’t just show up; they’re self-sufficient, coming in with everything needed to be a support, not a burden, to the local community.”

The logistical operation behind these meals is as impressive as the numbers. Volunteers can order meals for relief workers or distribution, with a simple, organized pickup process in place. Meals are ordered by quantity, coordinated, and picked up at central locations for quick, easy distribution to those who need them most. This process, combined with the team’s preparation ahead of storms, enables them to provide critical, timely relief.

Cleaver urges the public to get involved, whether by signing up as a volunteer, making donations, or even simply sharing their story. OBR relies heavily on financial support and partnerships, which allow them to secure and prepare meals on a large scale. “Every share, every donation, helps us reach more people in need,” Cleaver says, emphasizing the power of community in making OBR’s mission possible.

To learn more about OBR’s work and get involved, check out the full interview on the Osprey Observer TV podcast on YouTube and other major podcast platforms. Whether through donations, volunteer work, or simply helping spread the word, every contribution helps OBR continue its mission of feeding those in need when disaster strikes.