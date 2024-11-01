GFWC Brandon Service League is sponsoring a judged high school art show. The artwork of talented young artists from several area high schools will be entered into the show. All the artwork, including those by the winners of the show, will be available for viewing at New Hope Church in Brandon.

GFWC Brandon Service League has invited students from 10 area high schools to submit art in three categories. These include photography, 2D art and 3D art. The art will be judged, and students will be eligible to receive ribbons and monetary awards for first, second and third place. There will also be two honorable mention winners.

The 10 high schools include Armwood, Blake, Bloomingdale, Brandon, Durant, Newsome, Riverview, Spoto, Sumner and Strawberry Crest.

Joanne Baxter with GFWC Brandon Service League said, “For many years, GFWC Brandon Service League partnered with Center Place Brandon in sponsoring a judged high school art show. Unfortunately, this ended during the time of the COVID pandemic. Brandon Service League is excited to now be reviving this traditional event at a new venue.”

The public will be able to view the students’ artwork on Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, December 1, from 1-4 p.m. at the New Hope Social Hall, located at 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.

The finale of the art show will culminate with a presentation of awards on Friday, December 6, at 6 p.m. Attendees will be treated to refreshments, a Christmas tree lighting and a jazz festival, all courtesy of New Hope Church. The public is invited to share in all these festivities and to participate in recognizing the winning students and the efforts of all the art participants.

Baxter said, “GFWC Brandon Service League has encouraged young students in their art endeavors for many years, donating money annually to area high school art departments for art supplies. This year, GFWC Brandon Service League has increased their support by adding three more schools to the original six schools.”

Baxter added, “GFWC Brandon Service League looks forward to seeing our Brandon community show our artistic high school students their support by attending the public viewing and the award presentation. Hope to see you there.”

For more information on GFWC Brandon Service League, please visit https://gfwcbrandonserviceleague.org/.