Florida residents have experienced three hurricanes in a short period. While coping with the stress, here are some resources that may help.

SAMSHA Distress Helpline

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) Disaster Distress Helpline provides 24/7 crisis counseling and support to survivors experiencing emotional distress related to disasters. SAMSHA is an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Call 800-985-5990, visit samhsa.gov or text TalkWithUs for English or Hablanos for Spanish to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.

Mental Health Warmline.

Call to have a conversation with someone who can provide support during difficult times. If you’re in crisis or just need someone to talk to, this resource can help. Warmlines are staffed by trained peers who have been through their own mental health struggles and know what it’s like to need help. Warmlines are free and confidential. The Clear Warm Line can be reached at 800-945-1355. 4-10 p.m. ET every night of the year.

Other Coping Resources