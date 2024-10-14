When applying for FEMA assistance after multiple disasters:

You will need to describe what damage occurred and on what date, to ensure federal disaster assistance from storms is not duplicated.

Keep all receipts for expenses associated with each disaster, including:

Home repairs.

Repairs to a septic system, water well or private road.

Purchase of a generator or chainsaw.

Replacement of personal property items such as appliances.

Vehicle repairs or replacement.

Insurance settlement or denial.

FEMA assistance will not cover losses already covered from a previous disaster but can help with new damage caused by Hurricane Milton.

Eligible survivors affected by multiple hurricanes can receive Serious Needs Assistance and Displacement Assistance in multiple incidents.

If you already created a Login.gov account, you may use that same account in accessing both applications.

FEMA is reaching out to applicants who may have been affected by multiple storms to provide necessary support for their recovery. These calls may come from unfamiliar area codes or phone numbers. If you are concerned about verifying that FEMA is trying to reach you, call the helpline at 800-621-3362.

How to Apply

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App or call 800-621-3362 any day. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.