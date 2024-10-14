Homeowners and renters in 34 Florida counties and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida who had uninsured or underinsured damage or losses caused by Hurricane Milton may now apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs. Homeowners and renters in Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, DeSoto, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia counties and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida can apply.

How to Apply

If you applied to FEMA after Hurricanes Debby or Helene and have additional damage from Hurricane Milton, you will need to apply separately for Milton and provide the dates of your most recent damage. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA mobile app or by calling FEMA’s helpline toll-free at 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

FEMA’s disaster assistance offers new benefits that provide flexible funding directly to survivors. In addition, a simplified process and expanded eligibility allows Floridians access to a wider range of assistance and funds for serious needs.

​​​​​​​What You’ll Need When You Apply

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

If you applied for assistance for multiple disasters, please note that each event may require a separate home inspection. During these inspections, the inspector will document damage and causes individually.

FEMA is contacting registered applicants, including those affected by multiple disasters, to help them navigate the process more effectively. These calls may come from unfamiliar area codes or phone numbers. If you are concerned about verifying that FEMA is trying to reach you, call 800-621-3362. FEMA representatives never charge applicants for disaster assistance, FEMA services are free.

As part of the Major Disaster Declaration, President Biden also authorized FEMA Public Assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including Direct Federal Assistance, for 34 counties and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, nationality, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Office of Civil Rights if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Office of Civil Rights can be contacted at FEMA-OCR@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.