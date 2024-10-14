Business Damage Assessment Survey Now Available

The State of Florida has opened the Business Damage Assessment Survey for Hurricane Milton. Please take a moment to complete the survey.

Completing the survey helps to ensure the appropriate services are available during recovery.

Click here to view and submit the Business Damage Assessment Survey.

FloridaCommerce Activates the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, Making $50 Million Available for Businesses Impacted by Hurricane Milton

Businesses across Hillsborough County that were impacted by Hurricane Milton can now apply to the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program.

The Emergency Bridge Loan program, which is administered by the Florida Department of Commerce, provides short-term, zero-interest working capital loans that are intended to “bridge the gap” between the time a disaster impacts a business and when a business has secured longer term recovery funding such as federally or commercially available loans, insurance claims, or other resources.

Eligible small businesses may apply for loans of up to $50,000 through the program. Loans of up to $100,000 are available for agriculture and aquaculture small businesses.

Visit FloridaJobs.org/EBL to learn more about the program, view the lending guidelines and required documentation, and complete an application by the December 4, 2024, deadline. Business owners who need further program information may call 833-832-4494 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

Click here to learn more and apply.

Resources Available from Florida SBDC at Hillsborough County

Florida SBDC at Hillsborough County has disaster recovery specialists who are available to provide confidential, no-cost consulting to help affected businesses prepare disaster loan applications and with other post-disaster challenges. Florida SBDC disaster specialists work alongside SBA business loan specialists to provide information about resources available and assist businesses in completing state and federal disaster loan applications.

The Florida SBDC at Hillsborough County can be reached at HCFL.Gov/FSBDC or (813) 204-9267, weekdays from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Other Resources